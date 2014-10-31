PRAGUE Oct 31 Net profit at financial group
PPF, owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, dropped 9 percent
in the first half of the year, mainly due to a slowdown in
Russia, the company said on Friday.
PPF, whose operations in Russia include consumer lender Home
Credit, the Eldorado retail chain, and gold and silver producer
Polymetal, reported net profit fell to 346 million euros
($432.74 million) in the first six months of the year.
"Although Russia is slowing down, which influences our
results, our investment activities are growing," chief financial
officer Katerina Jiraskova said in the statement.
PPF took majority control of the largest Czech telecoms
group O2 Czech Republic earlier this year, boosting
its assets under control, which grew 16 percent to 24.2 billion
euros by the end of June compared to the end of last year.
PPF also exited Czech energy holding EPH this year. The
group has investments across several sectors in eastern Europe
and Asia.
($1 = 0.7996 euro)
(Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)