MOSCOW Aug 13 Czech financial group PPF has
acquired a stake in Russian fertiliser firm Uralkali
in exchange for its holding in one of Russia's largest
domestic banks, Nomos, the latter's new shareholder
said on Monday.
Last week, PPF announced the sale of its 26.5 percent stake
in Nomos, the bulk of which, or 19.9 percent, went to Otkritie
Financial Corp. The rest of PPF's stake - or 6.6 percent - was
bought by Russian businessmen Alexander Mamut and Oleg Malis.
"Otkritie Financial Corporation announces that it acquired
18,392,052 Nomos Bank shares from PPF Group in a share swap
deal. In consideration for its interest in Nomos Bank, PPF Group
received a stake in Uralkali," Otkritie said in a statement.
It added that the swap ratio used by the companies was 3.44
Uralkali shares for one share in Nomos, or 0.344 Uralkali global
depository receipts for one Nomos GDR. The Uralkali shares used
in the swap had been purchased from ICT Group, Otkritie said.
Following the deal, PPF - majority owned by the Czech
Republic's richest man, private investor Petr Kellner, got a
2.15 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner
by output, Reuters calculations showed.
A Uralkali spokesman said the company had not yet received
any notifications of a change in shareholdings.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Nomos and Otkritie Bank,
majority owned by Otkritie Financial Corp, are in merger talks
aiming to create the second largest private bank in Russia after
Alfa Bank.
"This deal is a strategic investment for Otkritie. Nomos is
one of Russia's largest banks, set to further expand its
operations, so we see a solid upside to its stock in the long
run," Otkritie said on Monday.
ICT, which is also a shareholder with Polymetal,
owns almost 40 percent of Nomos. One of ICT's shareholders,
businessman Alexander Nesis, owned a 12.81 percent stake in
Uralkali as of August, 1.
Uralkali's market capitalisation, according to Reuters data,
rose 18 percent during the last three months to reach $25
billion. Nomos bank's market capitalisation stood at 72 billion
roubles ($2.26 billion) by the end of Friday.
No one at ICT was immediately available for comment.
Uralkali's shares were up 0.92 percent in Moscow by 0637 GMT
on Monday, slightly outpacing a 0.47 percent increase in the
Moscow market's Micex index.
($1=31.8260 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Polina Devitt and Oksana
Kobzeva; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)