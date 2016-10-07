Oct 7 Chemical company PPG Industries Inc said it expected to post a loss in the third quarter, its first in 30 quarters, due to charges related to a pension settlement.

The company said it expected a loss of 74 cents-77 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with a profit of $1.52 per share a year earlier.

Reported earnings would include previously disclosed pension settlement charges that totaled $2.31 per share, PPG said on Friday.

The company, which sells paints, coatings and materials, said it expected net sales of about $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)