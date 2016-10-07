BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
Oct 7 Chemical company PPG Industries Inc said it expected to post a loss in the third quarter, its first in 30 quarters, due to charges related to a pension settlement.
The company said it expected a loss of 74 cents-77 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with a profit of $1.52 per share a year earlier.
Reported earnings would include previously disclosed pension settlement charges that totaled $2.31 per share, PPG said on Friday.
The company, which sells paints, coatings and materials, said it expected net sales of about $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Halozyme Therapeutics prices public offering of common stock
May 19 Gold prices edged higher early Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April as the dollar softened and stocks eased amid the ongoing political crisis in the United States that weakened risk appetite. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,250.20 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It slipped 1.1 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since May 3 to snap a five-day rally. The yellow metal was up about 1.8 percent