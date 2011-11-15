(Follows alerts)
* Declares force majeure for optical products
* No timeframe for return to normal operations
* Shares down slightly
Nov 15 PPG Industries Inc said
flooding in Thailand has hit manufacturing and distribution
operations at its optical products unit, which makes the popular
Transitions eyeglass lenses.
The company declared a force majeure for certain products as
a result of the flooding. Force majeure removes liability for
natural events such as catastrophes, and a company can suspend
delivery of a product.
The decision was based on production suspensions at PPG's
facilities in Bang Pa-In and Lat Krabang districts, the coatings
and specialty products company said in a statement.
The Pittsburgh-based company's optical and specialty
materials business pulled in about 8 percent of its net sales in
the third quarter.
"The significant flooding has severely affected our ability
to provide products to our customers," said Richard Elias,
senior vice president, Optical and Specialty Materials.
"This is due both to the direct impact on our facilities and
certain disruptions in the optical supply chain."
Elias said he was unable to provide a time frame for when
the company's operations will return to normal.
Thailand's worst floods in half a century have killed more
than 500 people, damaged millions of tonnes of rice, forced a
series of industrial estates to close and threaten to inundate
the capital, Bangkok.
PPG shares were down slightly at $87.18 in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)