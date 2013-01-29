LONDON Jan 29 Britain's financial ombudsman
service is receiving up to 10,000 new complaints about mis-sold
loan insurance each week, pointing to a further rise in the
compensation bill for banks.
Banks have already set aside 12 billion pounds ($19 billion)
to compensate customers wrongly sold policies meant to protect
borrowers who lost jobs or became ill, and industry sources have
told Reuters they expect the number to double.
The ombudsman service, which steps in when banks and their
customers cannot reach an agreement, said it received more
complaints between October and December alone than it had in any
12 month period between 2000 and 2010.
The latest data show an acceleration from the 5,000
complaints the service was receiving each week about mis-sold
payment protection insurance (PPI) between April and September
last year. The ombudsman said earlier in January it was taking
on 1,000 new staff to cope with the increase.
If the current rate of complaints continues, the ombudsman
said it will have received over 350,000 PPI complaints in the
year ending March 2013, over double its original forecast of
165,000. It is currently upholding 62 percent of complaints in
the customers favour, compared with 7 out of 10 previously.
PPI is the most complained about financial product ever in
Britain, with the ombudsman receiving its 500,000 case last
October. The second highest is mortgage endowments, about which
350,000 complaints have reached the ombudsman.
Britain's banks recently asked the FSA to consider setting a
deadline for customers to claim compensation for mis-sold loan
insurance amid fears about the uncertainty that the rising bill
is creating for investors.
The British Bankers Association, a lobby group, approached
the FSA about setting a deadline of April 2014 for customers to
make claims. The FSA is currently considering the idea.