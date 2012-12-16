Dec 16 PPL Corp : * Unit 2 at PPL susquehanna nuclear plant shuts down * Says unit 2 at the PPL susquehanna nuclear power plant automatically shut

down early Sunday morning during routine testing of a valve on the unit's

main turbine system * Says operators have confirmed all systems responded as expected and the

reactor is in a safe and stable condition * Says susquehanna employees are investigating why the testing caused the

shutdown. * Says unit 1 is operating safely at full power * Says susquehanna plant, located in luzerne county about 7 miles north of

Berwick, Pennsylvania is owned jointly by PPL susquehanna llc and allegheny

electric cooperative inc