Dec 16 PPL Corp :
* Unit 2 at PPL susquehanna nuclear plant shuts down
* Says unit 2 at the PPL susquehanna nuclear power plant
automatically shut
down early Sunday morning during routine testing of a valve
on the unit's
main turbine system
* Says operators have confirmed all systems responded as
expected and the
reactor is in a safe and stable condition
* Says susquehanna employees are investigating why the testing
caused the
shutdown.
* Says unit 1 is operating safely at full power
* Says susquehanna plant, located in luzerne county about 7
miles north of
Berwick, Pennsylvania is owned jointly by PPL susquehanna llc
and allegheny
electric cooperative inc