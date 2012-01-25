KARACHI Jan 25 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) reported on Wednesday a net profit of 20.11 billion rupees ($222.96 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June), compared with 16.62 billion rupees ($184.27 million) in the same period last year.

PPL shares were down 1.56 percent at 178 rupees at 1:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), in a broader marker which was trading 0.28 percent lower. ($1 = 90.1950 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)