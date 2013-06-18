PARIS, June 18 PPR Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault on Tuesday said the luxury and sports brands group was in talks to sell its mail order business La Redoute and hoped to complete the disposal by the end of the year.

"Talks have just started... This unit will be sold by the end of the year," Pinault told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting in Paris. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Elena Berton)