PARIS Nov 5 Balenciaga, one of French group
PPR's fastest-growing fashion brands, will part ways
with its artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, at the end of
the month, PPR said on Monday.
Ghesquiere, who is widely credited with the brand's
commercial success, has been at its creative helm since 1997.
The reasons for his departure were not immediately clear.
"It is a common decision (between Balenciaga and Ghesquiere)
and maybe it is also a longing for a new adventure on the part
of Nicolas," a spokesman for Balenciaga said.
Founded by Cristobal Balenciaga in 1919, the brand thrived
until the late sixties but then lay dormant until Ghesquiere
revamped it and started to expand worldwide and significantly
develop its leather goods offering after PPR acquired it in
2001.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)