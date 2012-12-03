India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
PARIS Dec 3 French luxury group PPR said Californian designer Alexander Wang was to be creative director of its Balenciaga division.
Wang, 29, will take responsibility for the overall brand as well as designing the fashion house's ready-to-wear and accessories lines, PPR said on Monday.
He replaces Frenchman Nicolas Ghesquiere who stepped down as creative director last month after a 15-year stint during which he revived Balenciaga's fortunes.
Wang will continue to run his own five-year-old fashion label. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.