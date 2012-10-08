* Loss-making Fnac long seen as tough sale
* Government concerned about possible job losses
* PPR shares rise as much as 3 pct
* PPR confirms board meeting to study options for Fnac
By Pascale Denis and Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 8 French group PPR plans to
sell its declining Fnac music and book retailer, a source
familiar with the matter said, to focus on its more profitable
luxury and sports brands such as Gucci and Puma.
The board will meet on Tuesday to discuss splitting off
Fnac, which analysts estimate could be worth up to 800 million
euros ($1 billion), the source told Reuters on Monday. It will
then present the plan to employees, the source said.
PPR confirmed it plans to hold a board meeting on Tuesday
"to study the strategic options concerning Fnac."
PPR, the world's third-largest luxury group behind LVMH
and Switzerland's Richemont, has been trying
to sell its various retail businesses for several years to
concentrate on its luxury and sports brands which have stronger
growth prospects.
Analysts and bankers have said getting rid of Fnac would be
particularly difficult as the unit's sales and profits have been
dwindling steadily, hit by music piracy and fierce competition
from the Internet.
PPR would also face resistance to any job losses at Fnac
from the government, which is trying to fight rising
unemployment and putting pressure on companies to safeguard
jobs.
Labour minister Michel Sapin said on Monday he was closely
watching PPR's decision to cut ties with Fnac and its impact on
jobs.
Fnac, which has outlets in Brazil, Italy, Spain, Switzerland
and Belgium, employs 18,000 staff, with about 12,000 in France.
"The exit plan is not completely decided," the source said,
adding PPR aims to seek shareholders' approval at next year's
annual general meeting in the spring.
PPR could put Fnac's assets into a new legal entity which
could either be sold to a third party - which analysts say would
likely be a private equity firm - or listed on the stock market,
the source said.
If Fnac applied for a separate Paris listing, PPR
shareholders which include the Pinault family holding Artemis
with a 40.7 percent stake, would receive shares in Fnac.
The scheme would be similar to that used by Carrefour
to spin off Spanish discount chain Dia which left the
retail giant free to revamp its poorly performing French
business.
"Fnac has a good chance of attracting private equity or
industrial bids," a Paris-based trader said, citing a price of
around 550 million euros.
PAINFUL PROCESS
Getting out of general retailing has been a long and painful
process for PPR, whose initials stand for Pinault-Printemps-La
Redoute, which began in 2006 with the sale of the Printemps
department store.
Fnac, in which PPR started investing in 1994 and fully owned
in 1996, was identified as a non-strategic asset three and a
half years ago.
"At least we will know how much Fnac is really worth once it
is no longer consolidated in PPR's accounts," said Catherine
Gaigne from the Sud union, which represents Fnac employees.
Analysts at CM-CIC Securities put a value of 775 million
euros on Fnac, or 6.1 euros a share, saying a spin-off was a
suitable option given "the difficulty of selling this asset".
Others said an IPO was usually reserved for growth stories,
not declining businesses, and that option seemed less likely.
Investors cheered the prospect of seeing PPR free from Fnac,
sending the shares up as much as 3 percent. The stock closed 2
percent higher, the only gainer on a 1.4 percent weaker French
blue-chip CAC 40 index.
The company, which owns fashion brands Yves Saint Laurent,
Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney and Alexander
McQueen, sold furniture retailer Conforama last year.
In July it raised 968 million euros by selling its remaining
stake in distribution unit CFAO to Japan's Toyota Tsusho
Corporation (TTC).
Last week, PPR Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said
he would update investors on plans to sell its Redcats unit -
which owns mail order businesses La Redoute, Cyrillus and
Vertbaudet - before Oct. 25.
Fnac, which also sells toys and home electronics, made an
EBIT loss of 7.5 million euros in the half year to June 30 while
PPR's luxury divisions made a profit of 727.1 million euros.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
