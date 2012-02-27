* Stefano Pilati to leave YSL as head of design
* Hedi Slimane tipped to succeed him
(Adds details, repeats to more subscribers)
PARIS Feb 27 French fashion brand Yves
Saint Laurent is parting ways with its head designer Stefano
Pilati, parent group PPR said on Monday, with his
replacement to be announced after his last fashion show on March
5.
Pilati, who had been the creative head of the fashion house
for the past seven years, is expected to be replaced by Hedi
Slimane, ex-head of design at Dior menswear, French news agency
Agence France Presse reported on Saturday citing sources close
to the matter..
Pilati was already rumoured to be on his way out last autumn
and replaced by Raf Simons, Jil Sander's designer, prompting YSL
to issue a statement in Sept. denying Pilati was leaving.
Under Pilati's stewardship and designs, particularly in
high-margin leather goods, YSL returned to profitability in 2008
but was hit hard by the downturn of 2009.
Pilati has "been instrumental in the rebuilding and
repositioning of an iconic French luxury brand," YSL said in a
statement.
The brand's sales rose more than 31 percent last year to
353.7 million euros, above many close peers such as Hermes
and Lanvin, helping operating profit swell more than
fourfold to 41 million euros.
If Slimane is confirmed creative director of YSL, it would
mark a comeback for the designer who used to head the French
brand's menswear between 1997 and 2000 before it was acquired by
PPR.
Slimane, 43, was designer at Christian Dior menswear between
2001 and 2007, making a name for himself with skinny cuts. In
recent years he has devoted time to photography, publishing a
retrospective book last year called "Anthology of a Decade".
Jil Sander said on Thursday that Belgian Simons would leave
the fashion house at the end of February. On Friday, the brand's
German eponymous founder confirmed that she was returning to the
label she created 40 years ago.
The news reignited speculation that Simons could be on his
way to joining France's Christian Dior, which has yet
to announce a replacement for John Galliano more than a year
after his departure. Dior parent LVMH on Thursday
declined to comment about a possible announcement regarding
Galliano's replacement.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan and
Elena Berton)