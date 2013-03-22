UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, March 22 France's PPR will rename itself "Kering" to mark its transformation from a retail conglomerate into a global luxury and sporting goods group, Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said on Friday.
Pinault unveiled the identity change, the fifth since the group listed on the Paris stock exchange in 1988, and a new logo with a stylized owl, at a news conference in Paris.
The name is a portmanteau that combines the word "ker", meaning house in the language spoken in Brittany, the north-western French region where the Pinault family is from, and "ing," which indicates movement, he said. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine reported on Thursday a 3.1 percent increase in its full-year core profit, helped by solid demand from the automotive industry and an improved oil and gas sector.