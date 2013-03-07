MILAN/PARIS March 7 French luxury and sports
brand group PPR is close to clinching a deal to
acquire Italian jeweller Pomellato after offers from rivals
including shareholder Damiani were rebuffed, sources
close to the matter said.
"It is substantially close. The Damiani family submitted an
offer with a private equity fund, but PPR won," a source with
first-hand knowledge of the matter said.
Separately, a banking source said PPR was near closing the
acquisition which the second source said would value the
jeweller at around 350 million euros ($455.00 million) or 15
times the company's earnings before interest, tax and
depreciation.
Pomellato declined to comment on talks with PPR. It would
only say: "The company is considering strategic options for its
future."
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, Antonella Ciancio and Astrid
Wendlandt, editing by Christian Plumb)