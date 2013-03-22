PARIS, March 22 PPR's sportswear unit Puma will soon have a new chief executive, the French group's chief executive said on Friday.

Francois-Henri Pinault was speaking at a press conference where he unveiled a new name for PPR, which will be rebranded as Kering.

Puma is 82.4 percent controlled by the French luxury goods group.

(Reporting by Elena Berton, Editing by dominique Vidalon)