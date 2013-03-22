UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, March 22 PPR's sportswear unit Puma will soon have a new chief executive, the French group's chief executive said on Friday.
Francois-Henri Pinault was speaking at a press conference where he unveiled a new name for PPR, which will be rebranded as Kering.
Puma is 82.4 percent controlled by the French luxury goods group.
(Reporting by Elena Berton, Editing by dominique Vidalon)
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
VIENNA, June 1 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine reported on Thursday a 3.1 percent increase in its full-year core profit, helped by solid demand from the automotive industry and an improved oil and gas sector.