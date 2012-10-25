PARIS Oct 25 French retail and luxury group PPR
on Thursday said talks regarding the disposal of the
U.S. operations of its Redcats mail order business were
well-advanced and talks regarding the unit's children and family
brands had been initiated.
PPR, which is selling its retail units to focus on luxury
and sports brands, has been looking for buyers for Redcats'
children brand Vertbaudet and family brand Cyrillus as well as
U.S. operations and flagship mail order company La Redoute.
"The discussions regarding the U.S. operations are well
advanced and discussions regarding the children and family
brands have been initiated," PPR finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix
told analysts on a conference call.
Separately, Duplaix said that Gucci's organic growth in
China, an important market for the brand, now stood in the "high
single digits" during the third quarter.
