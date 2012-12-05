BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
PARIS Dec 5 French retail group PPR said on Wednesday its Redcats unit had agreed to sell its plus-size fashion business OneStopPlus Group to private equity firms Charlesbank Capital Partners and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million.
PPR said that the deal, which is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013, marked a further step in the group's transformation into a global luxury, sports and lifestyle retailer. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Christian Plumb)
