PARIS, April 19 Nine bidders are circling French
sportswear and luxury giant PPR's online retailer
Redcats, Barclays analysts said in a note on Thursday, adding
that the business could be broken up if no single buyer were
found.
Last year PPR, whose luxury brands include Boucheron and
Balenciaga, tried to sell Redcats but pulled the sale when it
became evident that it would not get its preferred price of 1.5
billion euros ($1.97 billion).
Barclays said the disposal was still expected this year and
that "PPR currently has nine bidders for the asset with
financing the main issue".
The note added that, given the "fragmented" nature of the
business, a disposal could be piecemeal with e-commerce company
La Redoute the single biggest draw.
Several bankers with knowledge of private equity said no
formal process for Redcats had been launched and that the
situation was in flux.
A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment further. A
spokesperson for PPR declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Sovich and Julien Ponthus, editing by
William Hardy)