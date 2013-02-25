PARIS Feb 25 French luxury and sports brand PPR
is in exclusive talks to sell Ellos, the Scandinavian
unit of its Redcats business, to Nordic Capital for an
enterprise value of 300 million euros ($395 million), French
daily Les Echos said.
The sale to the fund should be completed within two to three
months, Les Echos reported on Monday, without citing sources.
PPR has been shedding parts of its Redcats mail order business
after failing to find a buyer for the whole unit.
In January, the group entered exclusive talks to sell its
Cyrillus and Vertbaudet children's clothing brands to Alpha
Private Equity Fund for 119 million euros ($156
million)including debt.
It also sold its U.S. plus-size fashion business OneStopPlus
Group sold to private equity group Charlesbank Capital Partners
and Webster Capital for an enterprise value of $525 million in
December.
PPR was not immediately reachable for comment.
($1 = 0.7598 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Louise Heavens)