PARIS Oct 4 French retail and luxury group PPR
expects to give an update on the sale process of its
Redcats mail order business before the publication of its
third-quarter sales on Oct. 25, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
"There will be news in the course of the month of October,"
Francois-Henri Pinault told journalists at the group's media
day.
Asked if it would be before or after the group's next
trading update, Pinault replied: "Probably before."
Pinault said the group was looking at several potential
acquisition targets in China but that no deal was imminent.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)