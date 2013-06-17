BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment to acquire Panasia Cinema Advertising Ltd
May 31 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd:
PARIS, June 17 French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The deal could value Richard Mille at 340-400 million Swiss francs, or 2.5-3 times its expected 2013 revenues of 135 million Swiss francs ($146.60 million), said the source, who requested anonymity. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pascale Denis and Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Mark John)
* Says it plans to take part in auction for land in Shenzhen with starting bid at 3.62 billion yuan ($531.59 million)