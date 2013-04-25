PARIS, April 25 PPR on Thursday posted
disappointing first-quarter sales, particularly for its Gucci
fashion label and Puma sports brand, hit by sluggish trading in
Europe and slower growth in China.
The French group, which also owns fashion houses Yves Saint
Laurent and Bottega Veneta, said it was not seeing any signs of
improvement in China, the luxury industry's main engine of
growth.
"We do not see any signs of a pick-up in China," PPR's Chief
Financial Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix told journalists in a
conference call.
PPR posted total first-quarter like-for-like sales up 3.1
percent, undershooting forecasts of 5-6 percent growth while
sales at Gucci were up only 4 percent against expectations of a
6 percent rise.
The group's sports and lifestyle division, which includes
Puma, saw first-quarter sales fall 2.5 percent while the market
expected growth of 1 percent.
PPR pledged to remain vigilent on costs and improve
financial results in 2013.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Geert De Clercq)