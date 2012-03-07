(Adds details, background)
* Slimane will replace Stefano Pilati as creative head
* Slimane will also continue career in photography
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 7 French designer Hedi
Slimane, who devoted the last five years to photography, is
coming back to fashion as creative director of Yves Saint
Laurent.
Slimane, 43, whose razor-thin black suits have changed the
way men dress, will replace Stefano Pilati, whose departure was
announced last week by YSL's parent group PPR.
"Slimane will assume total creative responsibility for the
brand image and all its collections. In parallel with this new
position, he will continue to pursue his career in photography,"
the PPR statement said.
Slimane was designer at Christian Dior menswear from 2001-7
before abruptly leaving when parent company LVMH did
not renew his contract and replaced him with Belgian designer
Kris Van Assche.
In recent years Slimane has devoted time to music and
photography, publishing a retrospective last year called
"Anthology of a Decade".
One of Slimane's first books of photographs "Stage" captured
an emerging new rock scene in London and in America, and in 2005
he released "London: The Birth Of A Cult", a book of photos
inspired by the London scene and British rocker Pete Doherty.
The appointment heralds a comeback for the designer who used
to head YSL's menswear between 1997 and 2000 before it was
acquired by PPR.
"Hedi Slimane's exceptional talent and understanding of the
spirit of Yves Saint Laurent heralds a promising chapter in the
story of the maison," said Paul Deneve, Chief Executive of Yves
Saint Laurent.
Under Pilati's stewardship and designs, particularly in
high-margin leather goods, YSL returned to profitability in 2008
but was hit hard by the downturn of 2009.
The brand's sales rose more than 31 percent last year to
353.7 million euros, helping operating profit swell more than
fourfold to 41 million euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Will Waterman)