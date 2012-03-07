PARIS, March 7 PARIS, March 7
French fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) has
appointed Hedi Slimane, ex-head of design at Dior menswear, as
its new creative director, the brand's parent, French luxury and
retail group PPR, said on Wednesday.
"Slimane will assume total creative responsibility for the
brand image and all its collections, in parallel with this new
position, he will continue to pursue his career in photography,"
the statement said.
Slimane, 43, was designer at Christian Dior menswear from
2001-7, making a name for himself with skinny cuts. In recent
years he has devoted time to photography, publishing a
retrospective book last year called "Anthology of a Decade".