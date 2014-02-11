Feb 11 Specialty chemicals maker PQ Holdings
Inc, backed by Carlyle Group LP, filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $450 million in an initial public
offering of common stock.
Carlyle acquired the company, which produces inorganic
specialty chemicals used in industrial and consumer markets, for
$1.5 billion in 2007.
Reuters reported in December that the private equity firm
was looking to sell PQ for as much as $3 billion, or float the
company.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Securities and JP Morgan
Securities are the lead underwriters, PQ said.
PQ reported net income of $18.3 million on sales of $835.8
million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to the
company's IPO filing on Tuesday. ()
Carlyle in 2008 combined PQ with industry peer INEOS
Silicas, a division of petrochemical giant INEOS, to create a
global producer of specialty chemicals, catalysts and engineered
glass products.
Carlyle owned 50.6 percent and INEOS 33.7 percent of PQ's
common stock, as of Sept. 30.
A strong stock market and low interest rates have prompted
many private equity firms to take their portfolio companies
public.
PQ's filing comes after Carlyle took telecommunications
equipment maker CommScope Holdings Co Inc public in a
$578 million offering in October. CommScope's public offering
followed the IPO of industrial supplies distributor HD Supply
Holdings Inc in June.
Malvern, Pennsylvania-based PQ's filing did not reveal how
many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
PQ said in the filing that it will apply to list its stock
under the symbol "PQH", but did not reveal the exchange it would
list on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.