UPDATE 1-Global dairy prices rise for third auction in a row
(New throughout, adds details, analyst comment, market reaction) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, April 19 Global dairy prices rose for the third time in a row at an international auction on Wednesday, bolstering hope that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.1 percent, with an average selling price of $3,139 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The index had risen 1.6 percent at the previous sale.