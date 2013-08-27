BRIEF-Andhra Bank seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by share issuance to India govt
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
(Corrects name of the company in the headline)
MUMBAI Aug 27 India's Prabhat Dairy Pvt Ltd said on Tuesday it raised 1.4 billion rupees ($21.71 million) from India Agribusiness Fund, a private equity fund sponsored by Rabobank and France's Proparco.
Prabhat, which supplies dairy-based food ingredients to multinationals and leading Indian food and beverage companies, will use the proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility in the Mumbai suburbs, it said in a statement.
KPMG was the sole advisor to the deal, it added.
($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.
