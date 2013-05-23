MILAN May 23 Italian fashion house Prada
is not planning on returning to the acquisition trail
for now, its chief executive said on Thursday, dousing
speculation it might be in the hunt for deals.
Prada was reported to be mulling a bid for Italian jeweller
Pomellato before it was snapped up by PPR last month,
fuelling talk it could go on a shopping spree again, as it did
in the late 1990s and early 2000s and nearly collapsed under the
weight of its debt because of it.
"We're not interested in acquisitions at the moment," Prada
Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli told shareholders at the
luxury company's annual general meeting.
"We believe we have enough to do within our business as it
is, so we absolutely do not want to distract ourselves and
complicate things."
Prada floated two years ago, partly to raise cash to pay
back its creditors.
The company acquired a string of companies including Jil
Sander and Helmut Lang which it was forced to sell a few years
later at a loss.
Prada has seen its net cash position improve to 312.6
million euros as at Jan. 31, from 13.6 million euros in January
2012 and a deficit of 375.4 million in January 2011.
Bertelli's comment echoed those by rival Giorgio Armani who
said earlier this week he was not planning on spending his cash
pile of 565 million euros on acquisitions.
Armani is privately owned by its founder and saw revenues
rise 16 percent last year to 2.1 billion euros - the same growth
rate as Italian rival Gucci.
Meanwhile, Prada's turnover rose 29 percent in its fiscal
year to Jan. 31. to 3.3 billion euros, one of the highest growth
rates in the industry.
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark
Potter)