MILAN Feb 19 Italian luxury goods group Prada said on Friday its finance chief was resigning with immediate effect, two days after the company reported almost flat full-year sales, held back by weakness in Greater China.

Prada said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Donatello Galli was stepping down for personal reasons to pursue new career opportunities, adding there had been no disagreement with the board during his tenure.

"There is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the group," the statement said.

Galli, who was also a board member, had been chief financial officer since joining the company in 2004.

Hong Kong-listed Prada said Alessandra Cozzani, head of investor relations and executive director of the company, had been appointed to replace Galli.

A search is also under way for a new board member, the company added.

Prada, best known for handbags that retail for as much as 6,000 euros ($6,667), has seen earnings slump in recent quarters, hurt in part by costly investments in new shops in the face of softening demand for luxury goods.

On Wednesday, the Milanese fashion house said net revenue totalled 3.55 billion euros in the year to Jan. 31, little changed from a year earlier.

"We haven't spoken to the company yet, but a management change is hardly surprising. The company's been under a lot of pressure of late and has come down heavily from peaks," said an analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

