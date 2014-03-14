(Adds details, background)
MILAN, March 14 Italian fashion house Prada
said on Friday that it has bought 80 percent of the
company behind Pasticceria Marchesi to promote the 190-year-old
Milanese pastry brand around the world.
"Marchesi represents a symbol of Milanese excellence," Prada
Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement. "Our goal
is to collaborate in an effective manner in its development and
in full respect of its tradition."
The companies gave no indication of the value of the deal.
Angelo Giovanni Marchesi will continue to act as managing
director of the pastry business, Prada added.
The maker of 1,800 euro ($2,500) leather tote bags was
reported to have bid for Cova coffee house, which nestles in
Milan's high-end fashion district, before Cova was bought by
French luxury group LVMH last year.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Goodman)