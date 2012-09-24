HONG KONG, Sept 24 Italian fashion house Prada
SpA, which competes with Louis Vuitton and
PPR's Gucci, posted a 59.5 percent jump in net profit
for the first half of this year, bolstered by Asian spenders who
have continued to shield the company from slower growth being
felt by competing luxury companies.
The Milan-based company, popular for its coloured Miu Miu
dresses and leather handbags, said net profit for the first six
months of the year was 286.4 million euros ($372
million)compared to a forecast of 290.3 million euros from six
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Listed in Hong Kong, Prada's shares have gained 71 percent
so far this year, substantially outperforming the benchmark Hang
Seng Index which is up 12 percent in the same period.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)