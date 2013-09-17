HONG KONG, Sept 17 Italian luxury fashion house
Prada posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half profits
on Tuesday, lifted by solid growth in its key greater China
market but the result was lower than what analysts had forecast.
The maker of luxury leatherware and Miu Miu-brand dresses
said its net profit for the six months ended July was 308
million euros ($411 million), up from 286.4 million euros a year
earlier.
The result lagged an average forecast for a profit of 321.3
million euros from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For a statement, please click, here
Last month, Prada brushed off luxury industry concerns about
slowing growth in China and said that demand from the country
helped to drive an 11.6 percent rise in sales for the six months
ended July.
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)