* Q3 net profit up 30 percent to 122 mln euros, beats
forecasts
* Says expects 2012 like-for-like sales growth in
"mid-teens"
(Adds details from analyst call, quotes)
By Antonella Ciancio and Farah Master
MILAN/HONG KONG, Dec 6 Wealthy tourists and
overseas growth helped Italian fashion house Prada
beat quarterly profit forecasts, lifting hopes for holiday sales
of its leather bags and colourful dresses despite recession at
home.
The Hong Kong-listed company reported on Thursday a 30
percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 122 million euros
($160 million), topping analysts' average forecast of 110
million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
"The group has continued to grow at a rate that has exceeded
our expectations but great care has still been paid to cost
control," Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive, said.
Wealthy tourists from Asia and Russia have shielded the
fashion house from sluggish demand in Italy, being felt by
domestic peers such as Tod's.
Prada, led by trend-setting designer Miuccia Prada and her
husband Bertelli, said domestic sales in smaller Italian cities
were falling because of the prolonged recession.
"This trend has not changed because the economic situation
has not changed and I don't think it will change in the next few
quarters," chief financial officer Donatello Galli said during a
conference call with analysts.
Italian luxury goods makers have pushed back predictions of
a rebound early next year because of the economic gloom.
CHRISTMAS HOPES
Prada said it was not worried about sales trends during the
holiday season.
"I believe and hope in Christmas," Galli said, adding weekly
sales volumes were encouraging. "All in all, we are not
worried."
Galli said he expected sales at stores open over a year to
grow by a "mid-teens" percentage in 2012 from the year before,
in line with targets, and above the sector average.
Global sales of luxury goods are expected to grow 5 percent
this year, stripping out currency effects, from 13 percent last
year, according to U.S. consultancy firm Bain.
Milan-based Prade says it still has plenty of room for
growth because it has a limited presence in fast-growing markets
including Asia and the Americas, compared with rivals such as
LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Europe has fallen to account for under 40 percent of Prada's
sales so far this year, while Asia contributes over 44 percent.
It also aims to expand in the United States.
Prada shares have soared 80 percent so far this year,
outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which is up 21
percent over the same period.
($1 = 0.7652 euro)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by
David Holmes and Mark Potter)