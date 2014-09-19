HONG KONG, Sept 19 Italian luxury goods group Prada SpA posted a 20.6 percent drop in first-half net profit, weighed by sluggish consumer demand amid an uncertain economic outlook and unfavourable exchange rates.

The maker of luxury leatherware and Miu Miu-brand dresses said on Friday its net profit for the six months ended July amounted to 244.8 million euros ($314.9 million), down from 308.2 million euros a year earlier.

Second-quarter net profit was 139.5 million euros, according to Reuters' calculations, lagging analysts' average forecast of 172.7 million. That compared with net profit of 170.1 million a year earlier and 105.3 million in the previous quarter.

Prada's shares fell 1.3 percent in Hong Kong to their lowest in more than two years prior to the results. That lagged a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

In August, Prada said preliminary consolidated net revenue gained 1 percent year-on-year to 1.75 billion euros in the six months ended in July, while its 566 directly operated stores achieved revenue growth of 5 percent. It said it would control costs to protect margins.

A slowdown in China, once the sector's growth engine, has hit profits across the luxury goods business.

LVMH has seen a drop in demand from Chinese buyers in its home market and overseas, as well as a slowdown in Hong Kong due to political unrest, the world's No.1 luxury group said in July after posting below-forecast second-quarter sales and profits.

(1 US dollar = 0.7773 euro) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Meg Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo and Mark Potter)