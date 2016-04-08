HONG KONG, April 8 Italian luxury goods maker
Prada SpA reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly
profit on Friday, hit by lacklustre sales in China which have
waned alongside slowing economic growth and a crackdown on
extravagance among public officials.
A weaker yuan and a shift in consumer tastes to more
affordable brands also discouraged purchases by mainland Chinese
tourists in Hong Kong, a traditional shopping hub, in the three
months through January.
Prada's shares have slumped 42 percent over the past year,
underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which has
fallen 23 percent in the same period.
Growth in the luxury goods sector has fallen to low single
digits from more than 10 percent four years ago, as customers
hunt for bargains and favour more affordable labels such as
Furla, Longchamp and Kate Spade & Co.
