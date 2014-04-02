MILAN, April 2 Italian fashion house Prada expects to see growth in sales this year in the "high-single" digits, the company said in presentation slides on Wednesday.

The maker of luxury handbags, shoes and Miu Miu-branded dresses said it saw sales in the 2015-2016 period growing in the "low teens".

Its operating profit (EBIT) margin this year will be in line with 2013 but will improve in the following two years, it said.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)