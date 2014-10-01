MILAN Oct 1 Italian luxury group Prada
said on Wednesday it was monitoring unrest in Hong
Kong on a hourly basis and closing shops early when necessary.
Domestic rival Tod's also said its Hong Kong shops
located in the Landmark and Pacific Place shopping malls had
closed one hour early on Sunday and Monday, in line with
guidance issued by the malls.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly students, have occupied
large areas of Hong Kong in protest against China's decision to
limit voters' choices in a 2017 leadership election.
Hong Kong authorities will not immediately move to clear
protesters and will let them stay for weeks if need be, a source
with ties to Hong Kong's China-backed leader Leung Chun-ying
said on Wednesday.
"We monitor the situation hour by hour," a Prada
spokesperson said answering a request for comment.
"There have been some early closures over the past few days.
We keep the business running as usual but we do take appropriate
measures if the situation calls for it."
Hong Kong-listed Prada made 388 million euros ($489 million)
in sales from Greater China in the six months to the end of
July, more than a fifth of its total revenues in the period.
Greater China accounted for nearly a quarter of Tod's sales
in the first half. The maker of gommino loafers blamed weak
consumer spending in the region for a 7.6 percent annual drop in
sales.
On Tuesday, French cosmetics group L'Oreal said it
had banned all its staff from business travel to Hong Kong until
Oct. 6.
(1 US dollar = 0.7932 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Clarke)