(Recasts with comments from analyst call)
By Clare Baldwin and Valentina Za
HONG KONG/MILAN Dec 5 Italian luxury group
Prada said it would continue to cut costs next year
and open fewer shops than planned after its profit slumped 44
percent in the three months to end-October, hurt by declining
sales.
Street protests in Hong Kong since late September have added
to the difficulties Prada faces in Asia Pacific - its biggest
regional market accounting for 38 percent of sales - as slowing
economic growth and a crackdown on corruption in China cooled
consumer demand.
Group sales fell 6 percent in August-October to 792 million
euros ($975 million), Prada said on Friday. Before accounting
for currency moves, sales were down 8 percent from a year ago.
Net profit fell to 74.5 million euros from 132.6 million
euros. Earnings before interest and tax also fell 44 percent.
"We acknowledge that the results are below expectations, not
only for external market conditions but also for some internal
factors," Chief Financial Officer Donatello Galli told an
analyst call.
Galli said he saw no improvements in the short term and
declined to give an outlook for 2015. The board would examine
cost-cutting measures in January and the group would cancel or
delay some of the 50 shop openings pencilled in for next year.
"We need to adapt our organisation to a context of market
volatility," he said, citing increased competition.
Prada's key sales of high-margin leather goods fell 9
percent in the quarter. The maker of Miu Miu handbags will seek
to spread its leather goods offering across a wider price range.
"We lacked volumes and probably also new products in some
price ranges," Galli said.
New products will target the 1,000-1,200 euro price bracket
but also the higher 2,500-2,700 euro range.
Pro-democracy protests which have blocked access to major
Hong Kong shopping districts for nearly two and a half months
contributed to a 9 percent decline in Prada's sales in Greater
China. Slowing gambling activity in Macau also weighed.
"We expect at least three more quarters of weak top-line
trends, declining margins and negative EPS (earnings per share)
growth for Prada, so we recommend investors use recent share
price strength as a selling opportunity," Credit Suisse research
analyst Karim Salamatian wrote in a note late last month.
($1 = 0.8125 euro)
(Additional reporting by Meg Shen and Sabina Suzzi, Editing by
Mark Potter and David Evans)