(Changes day to Monday from Sunday in the first paragraph, and
outlook attribution to company from CEO in the third and fourth
paragraphs)
HONG KONG, March 30 Italian luxury goods company
Prada SpA reported a 28 percent fall in its 2014 net
profit on Monday, as growing retail sales in the Americas and
Japan failed to offset declines in Greater China and Europe.
The company reported net income of 450.7 million euros
($489.8 million) in the year ended Jan. 31, down from 627.8
million euros a year earlier and slightly below an analyst
forecast of 475.9 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate.
Prada said in a statement there was still uncertainty in the
international luxury goods market due to local issues in certain
markets and currency volatility.
"The group is working to contain costs in the short-term and
on broader measures that will increase the overall efficiency of
the business in terms of both the supply chain and store
productivity," the company said.
Annual sales, which were published on a prelimary basis last
month, fell 1 percent to 3.55 billion euros and the company said
it would have to contain costs and open fewer shops than planned
amid declines in Greater China and Europe.
Asia sales at the Milan-headquartered company fell 5 percent
despite a positive exchange rate impact. Much of the slide came
from Hong Kong and Macau where the company said market
conditions in the second half had deteriorated "significantly".
Pro-democracy protests shut down major roads in Hong Kong
for 79 days at the end of last year and the number of Mainland
Chinese tourists fell off sharply.
Rival LVMH, which sells a wide range of luxury
goods including Louis Vuitton handbags, noted weakness in China
and Hong Kong when it announced its annual results in February.
Prada shares have gained 14.6 percent so far this year,
compared with a 3.7 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng
index as of market close on Friday.
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Tripti
Kalro; Editing by Richard Pullin)