* FY net 451 mln euros vs consensus 476 mln
* Confirms dividend of 11 cents per share
* Aims to increase store productivity, respond faster to
markets
* To review pricing policy after Easter
* Stock closes down 1 pct
By Valentina Za and Clare Baldwin
MILAN/HONG KONG, March 30 Italian luxury goods
group Prada SpA has set out measures to counter a
sales drop particularly in greater China, promising more
services to clients in stores, faster-changing ranges and
lower-priced handbags to meet stiff competition.
After concentrating on a rapid retail expansion since its
2011 listing in Hong Kong, the maker of Miu Miu handbags now
wants to pull more clients into its nearly 600 shops after its
sales fell 1 percent last year despite 54 net openings.
Same-store sales suffered a "high single digit" drop and
Prada is putting a new focus on generating more sales from its
existing outlets.
"Positive like-for-like (sales growth) is the No.1 priority
for the group," head of marketing Stefano Cantino said. "We have
to enhance the performance of our existing stores."
His comments came after Prada on Monday posted a worse than
expected 28 percent drop in yearly net profit to 451 million
euros ($488 million), hit by weakness in greater China. "Trading
conditions in Hong Kong and Macau remain unsettled," Chairman
Carlo Mazzi told analysts.
Analysts had on average expected a net 476 million in the
year to Jan. 31.
As Chinese luxury spending cooled amid pro-democracy
protests in Hong Kong and a clampdown on corruption that hit
gaming hub Macau, consumer patterns have also changed, Mazzi
said, pointing to lower brand loyalty. "The challenge of meeting
customer needs is growing."
Shrinking sales of highly-profitable leather goods hurt
Prada's margins and its core profit fell to 954 million euros,
or 27 percent of net sales, from 32 percent a year before.
The company targeted stable or slightly improving margins
this year, helped by the weaker euro.
Cantino outlined plans for in-store events, delivery and
made-to-measure services. Key would be the merchandising mix of
each store. "We're trying to be more specific by country and
store," he said.
Prada will also try to leverage its best-selling models,
frequently introducing new versions and launching new styles
covering all strategic price ranges, Cantino said, including new
bags starting at between 700 and 800 euros. By comparison
Prada's most successful bags include the Galleria starting at
1,400 euros and the Double Bag at 1,800.
To be able to better respond to fast-changing tastes, Prada
is also working on its supply chain and looking to hire 300
people in Tuscany where it produces leather goods.
The Milanese group will review its pricing policy after
Easter and while there could be reasons to lower prices in Asia
there was not much room to raise them in Europe.
As it strives to cut costs and shield margins, Prada will
open 28 shops at most in 2015, including six conversions of
existing outlets. Openings would be no more than five or six per
year from 2016.
($1 = 0.9248 euros)
