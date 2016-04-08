* Quarterly net profit fell 27 pct
* FY net income 330.9 million euros
(Adds details, comments)
HONG KONG, April 8 Italian luxury goods maker
Prada SpA reported a 27 percent fall in quarterly
profit on Friday, hit by lacklustre sales in China which have
waned alongside slowing economic growth and a crackdown on
extravagance among public officials.
Prada said there was still uncertainty in the international
luxury goods market because of a volatile financial environment
and heightened political tensions in many regions.
"These conditions are still present and 2016 is again set to
be affected by instability which makes any short term forecasts
uncertain," it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange where the company's shares are listed.
Prada reported net income of 95.8 million euros ($108.9
million) in the three months to January 31, down from 131.4
million euros a year earlier.
A weaker yuan and a shift in consumer tastes to more
affordable brands discouraged purchases by mainland Chinese
tourists in Hong Kong, a traditional shopping hub.
In the year ended Jan. 31, Prada reported net income of
330.9 million euros, down from 450.7 million euros a year
earlier.
Annual sales, which were published in February, were
virtually flat at 3.55 billion euros in the year to Jan. 31 due
to weakness in Greater China where economic growth is softening
and consumers have been shunning extravagant purchases.
Prada's shares have slumped 42 percent over the past year,
underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which has
fallen 23 percent in the same period.
Growth in the luxury goods sector has fallen to low single
digits from more than 10 percent four years ago, as customers
hunt for bargains and favour more affordable labels such as
Furla, Longchamp and Kate Spade & Co.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Meg Shen; editing by David
Clarke and Keith Weir)