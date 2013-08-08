MILAN Aug 8 Italian fashion house Prada said on Thursday its sales in the first half to end-July rose 11.6 percent on the same period last year, helped by solid growth in Greater China.

In a statement the company said preliminary sales in the period were 1.727 billion euros ($2.30 billion).

Sales grew by 17.7 percent in the Asia Pacific area, which includes Greater China, and by 16.4 percent in Japan.

Prada said a 5.7 percent growth in Europe was boosted by the high number of tourists.

"We shall continue to base our long term growth strategy on the balanced international expansion of our retail network," Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli said. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)