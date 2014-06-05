BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
MILAN, June 5 Prada expects the pressure on margins to ease during the year, the Italian luxury fashion group said in a slide on quarterly results on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday Prada said that in the three months to the end of April net sales fell 0.6 percent to 777.7 million euros ($1.06 billion).
Core earnings in the period came in at 213.9 million euros, representing a margin of 27.5 percent on net sales, down from 30.8 percent in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest customer, Anthem Inc.