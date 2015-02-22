(Adds further details)
MILAN Feb 22 Italian luxury fashion house Prada
reported a 1 percent dip in annual revenue on Sunday
and said it would have to contain costs as growing retail sales
in the Americas and Japan failed to offset declines in Greater
China and Europe.
Revenues totalled 3.55 billion euros ($4 billion) in the
financial year ended Jan. 31, just short of a forecast of 3.57
billion euros from top-rated analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate.
Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli blamed a "more uncertain
and complex" environment than anticipated for holding back
Prada's expansion and vowed to contain costs to protect profit
margins.
"This situation has temporarily held up the group's path of
growth, but it will not affect our medium/long-term growth
objectives," he said in a statement on Sunday.
The Milanese label will open fewer shops than planned in
2015. It had 594 directly operated shops as of Jan. 31 after
years of breakneck expansion since its stock-market listing in
2011.
Prada said its retail sales were broadly unchanged
year-on-year at 2.98 billion euros, although it opened more than
50 new shops in the course of the financial year. The group has
stopped reporting same-store sales.
Prada said its Asian sales fell 5 percent, despite a
positive exchange rate impact, with the fall originating
primarily in Hong Kong and Macau where it said market conditions
had deteriorated "significantly" during the second half of the
year.
It also mentioned the different timing of the Chinese New
Year, which this year falls in February, for slowing down sales
in Greater China.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Stephen Jewkes and Greg
Mahlich)