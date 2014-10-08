MILAN Oct 8 Italian fashion house Prada
has bought a French tannery near Limoges, it said on
Wednesday, as a growing number of luxury groups invest in
companies that are part of their supply chains to preserve
valuable skills.
Prada's purchase of France's Tannerie Megisserie Hervy is a
joint venture with Tuscan tannery Conceria Superior, a long-time
industrial partner of the maker of Miu Miu bags, it said in a
statement.
Prada, which will be controlling partner in the joint
venture, said it would not disclose financial details of the
deal.
The tannery, which will be renamed Tannerie Limoges,
specialises in lambskin tanning, in particular soft plonge nappa
leather.
"The tannery is a highly skilled manufacturer with precious
know-how and a long tradition," Prada Chief Executive Patrizio
Bertelli said in the statement.
After competing in recent years to secure key retail
locations around the world, top luxury names such as France's
LVMH are targeting their suppliers in a race to lock
in skills and ingredients vital to their brands' success.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas)