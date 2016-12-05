MILAN Dec 5 Prosecutors in Milan requested the
shelving of a tax probe involving Italian fashion house Prada
chief executive Miuccia Prada and her husband and
co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
Prada and Bertelli have been under investigation for alleged
tax avoidance since January 2014, in one of many cases regarding
high-profile entrepreneurs in crosshairs with increasingly
interventionist Italian tax authorities.
The company or its subsidiaries are not involved in the
case.
A representative for Prada and Bertelli was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)