(Adds details of case, background)
MILAN Dec 5 Prosecutors in Milan have asked a
judge to drop a tax investigation involving Italian fashion
house Prada's chief executive Miuccia Prada and her
husband and co-CEO Patrizio Bertelli, sources told Reuters on
Monday.
Prada and its subsidiaries, including the Miu Miu, Church's
and Car Shoe brands, are not involved in the near three-year
probe into alleged tax avoidance by Prada and Bertelli.
The investigation, which began in January 2014, is one of
many involving high-profile Italian entrepreneurs following a
more interventionist approach by the country's tax authorities.
Milan prosecutors opened the case after Prada's family
holding completed a process of voluntary disclosure to Italy's
tax revenue agency, which involved repatriating assets it held
in Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Prada and Bertelli paid more than 400 million euros ($429
million) to settle their tax positions, but under Italian law
this did not stop a separate investigation by magistrates.
The prosecutors filed the request to a Judge for Preliminary
Investigations on the grounds that the alleged tax avoidance was
cancelled by the payment of the tax debt and Prada and Bertelli
should not be punished, a document seen by Reuters showed.
Representatives for Prada and Bertelli could not immediately
be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing
by Alexander Smith)