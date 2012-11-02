Nov 2 The risk of serious bleeding among new
users of Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa blood clot preventer is
no higher than use by patients of the widely used standard blood
thinner warfarin, according to an assessment of insurance claims
and other data by U.S. regulators.
The announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
could allay some safety concerns about Pradaxa, a pill developed
by privately held German drugmaker Boehringer to prevent strokes
among patients with an irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
The FDA over the past year has been analyzing reports of
serious bleeding with Pradaxa, including gastrointestinal
bleeding and bleeding in the brain.
The medicine competes with Xarelto, a stroke-prevention pill
for atrial fibrillation patients developed by Johnson & Johnson
and Bayer AG.
A similar pill being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Pfizer Inc, Eliquis, is awaiting U.S.
approval and is deemed by many Wall Street analysts to be the
most impressive of the new generation of oral drugs to replace
warfarin.