BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* Acquired liabilities of total nominal value of 341.7 million zlotys ($91.9 million) in Q4 2014, up 131 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7172 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.