BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Q3 revenue 120.4 million zlotys versus 92.6 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 883,588 zlotys versus 799,265 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.